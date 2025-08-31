Iraq tops +$100 billion in projects

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Investments in Iraq have exceeded $100 billion over the past two years, an Iraqi official announced on Sunday, confirming plans to develop the Tigris riverbanks.

The Head of Iraq’s National Investment Commission, Haider Makiya, told Shafaq News that the projects include $38.6 billion in domestic projects and $64 billion from foreign sources.

He added that the government has a vision to rehabilitate the Tigris River’s banks after years of neglect. The plan will involve building and upgrading hotels and restaurants, as well as introducing a river taxi service.

Iraq’s appeal as an investment destination has grown in recent years. Major deals in oil, power, and infrastructure have been signed with companies from the United States, Europe, China, and Turkiye, while new projects in other sectors aim to diversify revenues and reduce reliance on hydrocarbons.