Iraq tomato imports drop to five-year low in 2025
2026-07-06T21:30:57+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s imports of fresh and chilled tomatoes stood at $7.542 million in 2025, down from $15.359 million in the previous year, according to international trade data.
The figures showed that the decline reached about 50.9%, pushing tomato imports to their lowest level in five years.
Iraq imported $163.719 million worth of tomatoes in 2021, before purchases fell to $115.199 million in 2022, and rose again to $156.574 million in 2023.