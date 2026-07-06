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Iraq tomato imports drop to five-year low in 2025

Iraq tomato imports drop to five-year low in 2025
2026-07-06T21:30:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s imports of fresh and chilled tomatoes stood at $7.542 million in 2025, down from $15.359 million in the previous year, according to international trade data.

The figures showed that the decline reached about 50.9%, pushing tomato imports to their lowest level in five years.

Iraq imported $163.719 million worth of tomatoes in 2021, before purchases fell to $115.199 million in 2022, and rose again to $156.574 million in 2023.

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