Iraq tomato imports drop to five-year low in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s imports of fresh and chilled tomatoes stood at $7.542 million in 2025, down from $15.359 million in the previous year, according to international trade data.

The figures showed that the decline reached about 50.9%, pushing tomato imports to their lowest level in five years.

Iraq imported $163.719 million worth of tomatoes in 2021, before purchases fell to $115.199 million in 2022, and rose again to $156.574 million in 2023.