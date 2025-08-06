Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraq will resume crude exports through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port within two days, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani announced on Wednesday.

At a press conference at the Jambur oil field, Abdul-Ghani confirmed that the Kurdistan Region produces around 230,000 barrels per day (bpd). Of this, approximately 50,000 bpd are consumed locally, while about 80,000 bpd will be transferred to the federal oil ministry for export via Ceyhan.

Crude flows through the pipeline have been halted since March 2023, following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce that supported Baghdad’s position requiring federal authorization for all oil exports. The suspension arose from longstanding disagreements between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over export rights and revenue distribution.

Earlier today, the minister arrived in Kirkuk to inaugurate a new wet oil processing facility at the Jambur oil field. Developed in partnership with an Italian firm, the station is designed to handle up to 90,000 bpd.

Abdul-Ghani also outlined plans to increase Kirkuk province’s output from 350,000 bpd to 600,000 bpd. British oil major BP is expected to begin operations in the area within a month.

Additionally, the oil ministry is preparing to officially open new facilities for the North Oil Company. The project is led by Italian firm Mandresi, which previously helped raise the Jambur oil field’s output capacity to 90,000 bpd.