Iraq's North Oil: Kirkuk exports reach 250,000 bpd

Iraq’s North Oil Company can export 250,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) from its current production of 325,000 bpd, sources told Shafaq News on Friday.

The sources revealed that efforts are underway to upgrade transport networks, storage sites, and loading facilities, along with routine well and pipeline maintenance to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline had been closed since March 2023, after the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Turkiye to pay $1.5 billion in damages for unauthorized KRG exports between 2014 and 2018. On September 27, it resumed exports under a US-mediated agreement reached earlier this year among Iraq, the KRG, Turkiye, and foreign operators, stipulating that all crude from the Region be exported through Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

