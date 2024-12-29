Iraq to host 2025 Arab industries exhibition to enhance trade and cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to host an Arab industries exhibition in 2025, to boost trade exchange among Arab countries.

Mahmoud Jarrah, Secretary-General of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC), stated, "The exhibition aims to offer a comprehensive platform to showcase the latest Arab industrial products and technologies, highlighting the extensive industrial potential across various sectors in the Arab world."

"The exhibition seeks to strengthen Arab industrial cooperation by connecting companies and institutions, promoting expertise and technology exchange, boosting intra-Arab trade, and creating new opportunities for Arab businesses to showcase their products and services in new markets,” he added.

Jarrah further affirmed that AUIEC strives to support Arab exports by increasing global awareness of Arab products and enhancing the competitiveness of Arab industries.

Notably, Iraq is one of the world's richest countries in natural resources, ranking 9th globally for its diverse range of resources and the substantial quantities of raw materials suitable for manufacturing, export, or domestic industrial use, according to experts.