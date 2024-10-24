IMF: Iraq's inflation rate set to rise to 3.5% in 2025

Shafaq News/ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected a slight increase in Iraq's inflation rate for 2025 in a report released in October on inflation indicators for Arab countries.

"Iraq's annual inflation rate was recorded at 3.2% in 2024, compared to 4.4% in 2023 and 5% in 2022,” IMF data showed.

The IMF expected the country’s inflation rate to rise slightly to 3.5% in 2025, before decreasing to 3% in 2029.

IMF data also indicated that “Oman will experience the lowest inflation rate among Arab countries in 2025, at 1.3%, while Sudan will have the highest rate at 200.1%.”