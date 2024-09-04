Arab countries condemn Netanyahu's accusations of Egyptian arms smuggling to Hamas

Shafaq News/ Several Arab countries have strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks alleging that Hamas is receiving weapons through the Philadelphi Corridor, a border area separating Gaza from Egypt.

The prime minister also criticized Egypt for failing to secure the border, stating that the smuggling of weapons, materials for weapon production, and equipment for tunnel construction occurred not only during the presidency of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammad Morsi but also under Hosni Mubarak and "others," referring to the current President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

"The axis of evil (Axis of Resistance) relies on the Philadelphi Corridor," he said, emphasizing that this is precisely why Israel "must maintain control over it."

Egypt

Egypt was the first to reject Netanyahu's accusations, emphasizing the dangerous implications of such statements. The Egyptian government stated that these remarks only "exacerbate tensions and justify aggressive policies that could lead to further escalation in the region." Cairo stressed that the allegations were unfounded and warned against the consequences of such inflammatory rhetoric.

Iraq

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Netanyahu's statements, expressing "severe" disapproval of the Israeli government's claims. The ministry accused Israel of attempting to "derail efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and perpetuate ongoing violations by Israeli forces."

Iraq voiced full solidarity with Egypt in confronting these "false allegations." It rejected Israel's attempts to distort the truth and mislead the international community about the border area between Gaza and Egypt. The statement also highlighted the risk of increased violence in the region due to these accusations.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry called for "intensified regional and international efforts to pressure Israel to end its aggression in Gaza immediately, to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the territory."

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Netanyahu's remarks, describing them as "baseless" and part of an "ongoing attempt to justify Israel's continuous violations of international laws and norms." The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Riyadh affirmed its solidarity with Egypt in facing these Israeli allegations.

Saudi Arabia warned of the potential consequences of Netanyahu's provocative statements, which could "undermine mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to establish a ceasefire in Gaza."

Jordan

Jordan expressed its support for Egypt in rejecting Israel's claims. The Jordanian government held Israel accountable for the consequences of spreading such "unfounded allegations" and reaffirmed its backing of Egypt's position.

Qatar

Qatar also rejected Netanyahu's comments, expressing full solidarity with Egypt. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement criticizing Netanyahu's remarks as "an attempt to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct ongoing mediation efforts."

Palestine

The Palestinian presidency denounced Netanyahu's statements as an effort to divert Israeli public attention and hinder mediation efforts.

Oman

The Sultanate of Oman expressed its support for Egypt.

In a statement, Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared, "Oman's solidarity and full support for the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in rejecting and condemning the statements made by the Israeli occupation government regarding the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip."

The ministry also warned of the consequences of these "provocative statements," which it said are aimed at undermining mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to secure a permanent ceasefire that would end the suffering of the Palestinian people and enable them to achieve their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state.

Gulf Cooperation Council

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi expressed the Council's full solidarity with Egypt in response to Netanyahu's statements.

In a statement posted on the Council's official website on Tuesday, Al-Budaiwi condemned the "provocative" remarks, asserting that they aim to distort Egypt's image and undermine its significant leadership role in the region, as well as its unambiguous and visible efforts in mediating to resolve the crisis in Gaza.

He emphasized Egypt's "pivotal role in enhancing regional and international stability through its ongoing mediation efforts to achieve calm, secure a ceasefire in Gaza, and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people since the crisis began."