Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq plans to capture an additional 80 million standard cubic feet of associated gas per day from three northern oil fields by the end of 2026, aiming to eliminate gas flaring across North Oil Company’s operations by the end of 2027, Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Izzat Saber Ismail said on Thursday.

According to the Oil Ministry, the additional volumes will come from the Bai Hassan, North Jambur, and Khabbaz fields, supplementing existing recovery operations.

During a visit to North Oil Company and North Gas Company, Ismail reviewed project progress and operational challenges, calling for faster implementation to boost fuel supplies for power plants and increase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production.

The three fields also form part of British energy company BP’s broader redevelopment program in Kirkuk. Oil Ministry spokesperson Salim Al-Rikabi previously outlined an agreement covering Bai Hassan, Jambur, Khabbaz, and Kirkuk, along with the expansion of North Gas Company facilities and construction of a planned 400-megawatt power station. A key component involves recovering gas currently burned off during oil production for use in electricity generation.

Iraq has set 2029 as its nationwide target for ending routine gas flaring. The World Bank’s 2025 Global Gas Flaring Tracker estimated that the country burned approximately 17.37 billion cubic meters in 2024, placing it among the world’s largest gas-flaring nations.

Read more: Iraq's gas flaring paradox: a wealth of resources, a nation in need