Iraq signs key gas supply deal with Turkmenistan to boost power grid

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadel announced the signing of an agreement with Turkmenistan to secure a daily supply of 20 million cubic meters of gas.

In a statement, Fadel emphasized that this influx of gas will play a remarkable role in enhancing the country’s electricity infrastructure, saying, "This amount of imported gas will contribute to the full operation of our gas-powered plants, ensuring stability for the national grid."

The gas from Turkmenistan will be transported to Iraq through Iran's pipeline network, following a swap mechanism in cooperation with Switzerland-based “Loxstone Energy”, Fadel explained.

"The signing of this agreement is the culmination of over a year of intensive technical efforts, which included multiple meetings, reciprocal visits, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding last year," the minister added.