Iraq’s Electricity Minister in Turkmenistan to finalize 20 MCM daily gas swap

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhil arrived in Turkmenistan on Sunday to revive a stalled gas import agreement seen as “critical” to the country’s energy stability.

The deal, signed in October 2024, aimed to supply Iraq with up to 20 million cubic meters of Turkmen gas daily via a swap mechanism using Iran’s pipeline network. Despite its strategic importance, the agreement has yet to take effect due to lingering technical hurdles, according to previous disclosures from the Ministry of Electricity.

Fadhil’s visit comes as Iraq is on the brink of an energy crisis, with the expiration of a crucial US waiver threatening to cut off its access to Iranian gas, which fuels nearly 30% of the country’s electricity.