Iraq and Turkmenistan sign agreement to supply gas, strengthen energy cooperation

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Turkmenistan Minister of State for Gas to supply Turkmen gas to Iraq.
This agreement was reached during the Iraqi Minister of Electricity's reception of his Turkmen counterpart at the ministry's headquarters in the capital, Baghdad. Negotiations resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding for gas supply, which will help meet the needs of electricity production stations and the electrical system. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries.
Turkmenistan's Minister of State for Gas, Baba Yev, arrived in Baghdad with a government delegation for an official visit to discuss mutual cooperation prospects and prepare for the signing of a memorandum of understanding for gas supply to support Iraq's power stations.
Iraq currently imports electricity and gas from Iran, which constitutes a significant portion of its energy needs, ranging from one-third to 40%. This is particularly crucial during the summer months when temperatures can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius. Iraq faces challenges in paying for these imports due to US sanctions, which restrict payments to Iran for non-sanctioned goods like food and medicine.
Furthermore, Iraq continues to burn some associated gas from crude oil production due to a lack of necessary facilities for processing and converting it into usable fuel for local consumption or export.