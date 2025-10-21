Energy cooperation: Baghdad clinches gas MoU with Ashgabat

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq and Turkmenistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to expand energy cooperation, including natural gas imports, as part of the country’s strategy to diversify supply sources.

According to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the agreement was reached during the fourth round of political consultations in Baghdad, co-chaired by Deputy FM Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom and Turkmen Deputy FM Ahmed Gurbanov, who also discussed trade, investment, transport, and cultural cooperation.

The gas deal, which followed months of negotiations, is expected to boost Iraq’s electricity grid by introducing new supply routes and infrastructure links, while reducing reliance on Iranian energy.

Earlier this year, Iraq sought US clearance for a proposal to import 20 million cubic meters of gas per day from Turkmenistan, but talks stalled over concerns tied to the Iranian transit route and potential US sanctions. To resolve the issue, Iraq hosted an Iranian delegation in September to discuss logistics and address debt-related complications associated with energy transit.

Both sides agreed to deepen diplomatic engagement through regular high-level meetings and the reopening of embassies in Baghdad and Ashgabat. The session concluded with a joint commitment to implement the agreements and establish what the Foreign Ministry called a strategic partnership aligned with the aspirations of both nations.