New transport corridor to connect turkmenistan, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced on Wednesday that the country is planning to establish a transport corridor connecting Turkmenistan with Iran, Iraq, and Turkey.

Speaking at the second International Conference "International Transit and Transport Corridors: Interaction and Development 2023," held in the capital Ashgabat, Berdimuhamedov stated, as reported by the Neytralny Turkmenistan newspaper, "In the future, a transport corridor from east to west will be launched, connecting Turkmenistan, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey."

The president further elucidated that the construction of a highway and bridge spanning the Garabogazkol Bay, situated between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, would significantly augment the partnership in transportation, commerce, and trade between the two nations.

In addition to the aforementioned developments, President Berdimuhamedov explicated that a high-speed route linking the eastern and central portions of Turkmenistan would facilitate Uzbekistan's access to the International Maritime Port on the Caspian Sea. This port serves as a gateway to the Caucasus, Europe, southern Russia, northern Iran, Gulf countries, and the Strait of Hormuz via maritime routes.