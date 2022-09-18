Report

Iraq's weekly crude exports to US surged last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-18T06:24:34+0000
Iraq's weekly crude exports to US surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, significantly increase in the week ending on September 17.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 343 thousand bpd of crude from Iraq in August last week.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 222 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.235 million bpd from nine countries during this period, down by 547 thousand bpd from 5.782 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 2.937 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 484 and 425 thousand bpd, respectively.

Exports from Iraq, Columbia, and Brasil amounted to 343, 288, and 255 thousand bpd, respectively. Only Nigeria (232 thousand bpd) and Ecuador (199 thousand bpd) supplied the US with more crude oil than Trinidad and Tobago, which tailed the list with only 72 thousand bpd.

