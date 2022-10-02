Report

Iraq's weekly crude exports to US climbed last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-02T06:44:50+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, increase last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 202 thousand bpd of crude from Iraq last week.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 120 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 202 million bpd from nine countries during this period, up by 830 thousand bpd from 5.235 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.755 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 598 and 422 thousand bpd, respectively.

