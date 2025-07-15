Iraq’s ports handle over 22 million tons of cargo in 2025 first half

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s commercial ports processed more than 22 million tons of cargo and received about 1,500 vessels in the first half of 2025, according to the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI).

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of GCPI, told Shafaq News that the total number of ships arriving at the country’s four key ports — North Umm Qasr, South Umm Qasr, Khor Al-Zubair, and Abu Flous — reached 1,522 during the first six months of the year. Combined cargo throughput exceeded 22,423,518 tons.

“North Umm Qasr Port received 689 vessels, handling 6,855,426 tons of various goods,” Fartousi said. “Meanwhile, Khor Al-Zubair Port handled the highest volume, receiving 396 ships and processing 9,696,697 tons of cargo.”

South Umm Qasr Port received 252 vessels, with a total throughput of 5,409,424 tons, while Abu Flous Port handled 185 ships and 461,971 tons of goods.

Al-Fartousi noted that the growth aligns with a broader development plan being implemented by the General Company for Ports of Iraq to enhance the competitiveness of the country’s ports and raise operational performance to meet international maritime standards.