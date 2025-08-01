Iraq GCPI launches side-loading oil exports

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq’s General Company of Ports (GCPI) berthed the first oil export tanker at the newly designated side-loading terminal within Iraqi territorial waters in Basra.

According to the GCPI Director General Dr. Eng. Farhan Al-Fartousi, the terminal is designated for the export of both refined oil products and crude.

The side-transfer operation (STS) was completed successfully, with the tanker loaded with crude oil before departing safely with an internationally recognized STS Clearance certificate.

Last month, Al-Fartousi explained that Iraq’s side-loading operations were previously managed by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) and the Oil Tankers Company, despite the terminal being located within Iraqi territorial waters.

GCPI had overseen these operations until November 2020, when jurisdiction shifted. However, a recent appellate court ruling reaffirmed that side-loading operations fall under the legal authority of the General Company of Ports of Iraq, based on Law No. 21 of 1995. In compliance with this decision, GCPI has resumed full administrative and operational control over the site.