Iraq's oil exports to the United States decreased in the past week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to the United States fell to 71 thousand bpd in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "Iraq oil exports dropped to about 71 thousand bpd in the past week, while U.S. imports also decreased in the same week by 16 thousand bpd to export a total of 5,553 thousand barrels per day."

The top three source countries for U.S. import oil are Canada (3,923 thousand bpd), Mexico (619 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (573 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Columbia is 216 thousand bpd, Ecuador 76 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.