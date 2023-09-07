Iraq's oil exports to US soar to 65 million barrels in H1 2023

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Thursday that Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached approximately 65 million barrels during the first six months of 2023.

According to the agency's data, Iraq's crude oil and product exports to the United States from January to the end of June 2023 totaled 64.737 million barrels, marking a 33.5% increase compared to the same period in 2022 when exports were 48.459 million barrels. This represents a 139% increase from the same period in 2021 when exports were 27.046 million barrels.

The data shows that the highest monthly export rate to the United States during the first six months of 2023 was in February, reaching 12.168 million barrels, while the lowest was in June at 9.330 million barrels.

It's worth noting that the highest six-month export rate in the past decade was in 2018 when Iraq exported 104.384 million barrels to the United States. Iraq accounts for approximately 10% of its oil exports to the United States and is among the top ten countries exporting oil to the U.S., alongside Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.