Iraq's oil exports exceed 105 million barrels in August 2024

Shafaq News / Iraq's total oil exports for August 2024 surpassed 105 million barrels, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil reported on Thursday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the final statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) revealed total crude oil exports reached 105,845,599 barrels.

The data showed that “crude oil exports from central and southern Iraq in August totaled 105,559,525 barrels.”

“Exports to Jordan reached 286,074 barrels.”

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for more than 92% of its state budget, exporting 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the US.