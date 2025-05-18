Iraq's largest thermal plant fully operational

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Zubaidiyah Thermal Power Plant in Wasit province returned to full operational capacity, producing 2,500 megawatts after the completion of maintenance, Electricity Minister Ziad Fadel announced on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry, Fadel praised the efforts of the engineering and technical teams, along with experts from China's Shanghai company, in overseeing the repair work.

The minister also held a meeting with officials from the Central Region Electricity Production Company to discuss maintenance and operational plans for power stations in the area and explore ways to enhance efficiency during the high-demand season.

“Maintenance work conducted across various power stations this year has resulted in the restoration of over 15,000 megawatts to the national grid,” he affirmed.

Notably, Zubaidiyah is one of Iraq’s largest electricity generation facilities. Its full reactivation is expected to provide a major boost to the national power grid, particularly as the country approaches peak summer consumption.

Iraq, long reliant on Iranian electricity and gas imports to meet surging summer demand, is now at risk of a severe power crisis after the Trump administration revoked a key waiver allowing Baghdad to pay Tehran for energy. With the current generation at around 28,000 MW and summer demand exceeding 55,000 MW, the country frequently experiences blackouts and depends on private generators.