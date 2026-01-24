Iraq’s inflation dips 1.2% in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's annual inflation rates declined by 1.2% in December 2025 compared with the same month of the previous year, the country's Ministry of Planning said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi noted that food prices fell by 0.7% during the month, while core inflation edged down by 0.4%.

During the same period, seven expenditure categories recorded modest price increases, three categories saw declines, and two categories remained unchanged from November.

The inflation rate in December 2025 held steady compared with November, he added.

Iraq’s annual inflation rate stood at 2.6% in 2024, down from 4.4% in 2023 and 5% in 2022, according to recent figures released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

