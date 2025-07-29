Iraq's financial revenues exceed 46 trillion dinars in 5 months

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Finance announced that total federal revenues exceeded 46 trillion dinars between January and May 2025.

According to the data and financial tables released by the Ministry of Finance in June, the total revenues reached more than 46 trillion Iraqi dinars (Approx.. $35.08 billion).

Of that amount, oil revenues amounted to 42 trillion (Approx. $32.05 billion), comprising 91% of total income, while Non-oil revenues stood at more than 4 trillion Iraqi dinars (Approx. $3.05 billion).

The ministry's data also showed that total public sector salaries exceeded 27 trillion Iraqi dinars (Approx. $21.1 billion), while pension payments totaled about 8 trillion (Approx. $6.1 billion), and Social welfare payments climbed above 2 trillion (Approx. $1.78 billion).

Overall, current expenditures reached about 44 trillion Iraqi dinars ($33.55 billion), according to the federal budget records.

In March 2021, the Prime Minister’s Financial Advisor, Mudhhir Muhammad Salih, told Shafaq News that Iraq’s continued dependence on oil stems from decades of war, economic sanctions, and the ongoing political conflicts that have fragmented the country’s economic resources.