Iraq ranks second among top oil exporters to US

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

Iraq emerged as the second-largest supplier of crude oil to the United States last week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA report showed that total US crude oil imports from nine key countries averaged 5.351 million barrels per day (bpd) during the past week—a decrease of 274,000 bpd compared to the previous week’s 5.625 million bpd.

Canadian exports dominated with 3.996 million bpd, followed by Iraq at 273,000 bpd. Brazil came next with 249,000 bpd, while Colombia and Saudi Arabia delivered 179,000 and 178,000 bpd, respectively.

Other contributors included Mexico (165,000 bpd), Libya (105,000 bpd), Ecuador (103,000 bpd), and Nigeria (85,000 bpd), while Venezuela recorded no exports.