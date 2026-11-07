Shafaq News- Baghdad

Electronic payments in Iraq totaled 25.4 trillion Iraqi dinars ($16.71 billion) in the first seven months of 2026, according to the Eco Iraq Observatory, as digital payment services continue to expand across the country.

The Observatory said the payments were made through more than 10.8 million electronic transactions.

In 2025, financial transactions totaled 32.8 trillion dinars ($21.58 billion) across 14.6 million operations, including 20 trillion dinars ($13.16 billion) in government revenue collections and bill payments.

Iraq has 37.6 million electronic payment cards and 197,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals, along with 3,015 automated teller machines (ATMs) and 15,000 cash withdrawal points (POCs), the Observatory said.

The electronic payment sector includes 18 companies, five of which offer digital wallets.

Eco Iraq said the growth of electronic payments represented a positive step toward a digital economy, reducing reliance on cash and strengthening transparency and financial inclusion.

Last week, Baligh Abu Kallal, head of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), said Iraq was in talks with Apple to launch Apple Pay and expand the company's presence in the country's digital market.

Dollar conversions are based on the current official exchange rate of 1,520 Iraqi dinars per US dollar.

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