Iraq's cooking gas output halves as regional war squeezes oil production

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's LPG production has fallen by roughly 53% since the onset of regional hostilities, dropping from 9,500 tonnes per day to around 4,500 tonnes, the Eco Iraq economic observatory announced on Sunday.

In a report, the observatory said Iraq's pre-crisis daily output included approximately 3,000 tonnes from the Basra Gas Company, with the remainder sourced from refineries and associated gas in oil fields. The sharp decline in oil production driven by the security escalation has opened a supply gap that daily household consumption -estimated at between 6,000 and 6,500 tonnes- cannot bridge.

To compensate, authorities have drawn on underground reserves, which stood at roughly 107,000 tonnes before the crisis but have since fallen to approximately 53,000 tonnes. The observatory called for urgent expansion of underground storage capacity and stressed the need to distribute reserves geographically across provinces rather than concentrating them in specific areas.