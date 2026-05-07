Iraq’s Trebil crossing handles 1,000 trucks daily amid expansion plans

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Trebil border crossing with Jordan is witnessing growing commercial activity with around 1,000 trucks passing through the crossing each day, Rutba district commissioner Imad al-Rishawi told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The crossing receives trucks carrying a wide range of goods, including petroleum products, construction materials, sulfur, consumer goods, and items distributed through Iraq’s public food ration program.

“The growing traffic requires expanding storage and parking areas and upgrading the crossing’s infrastructure,” Al-Rishawi said, noting that ongoing rehabilitation work includes developing several operational yards and installing surveillance cameras and sonar systems to strengthen security and organization inside the facility.

According to al-Rishawi, the current level of trade activity also requires additional development and service projects within the border crossing. “Authorities are moving forward with maintenance and rehabilitation work on the remaining transport platforms and facilities,” he stated, saying there are plans to prepare four platforms for operation during the next phase to ease truck movement and reduce congestion.

The Trebil border crossing, located in western Al-Anbar province near the town of Rutba, is the only land crossing linking Iraq and Jordan and serves as a major trade and travel route between the two countries. According to experts interviewed by Shafaq News earlier, Trebil accounts for about 45% of Iraq’s total imports, with goods valued at more than $4 billion entering through the crossing in 2024, far surpassing volumes handled by other ports.