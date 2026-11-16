Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's draft 2027 federal budget projects revenues of approximately 175 trillion dinars ($115.1 billion), nearly 33% higher than the 2023 budget estimate, Susan Abdullah, head of the General Commission for Monitoring Federal Revenue Allocations, told Shafaq News on Monday.

Abdullah explained that the preliminary projection, covering oil and non-oil revenues, exceeds the 2023 estimate of 131 trillion dinars ($86.2 billion) by roughly 43.34 trillion dinars ($28.5 billion), according to the budget law published in the Iraqi Official Gazette on June 26, 2023.

The comparison reflects budget projections rather than actual revenue growth, she added, noting that the key measure of fiscal performance is how much revenue the government collects against its estimates.

According to the commission's report for the first half of 2026, actual revenues reached 35.95 trillion dinars ($23.7 billion), comprising 28.51 trillion dinars ($18.8 billion) in oil revenue and 7.44 trillion dinars ($4.9 billion) from non-oil sources. Abdullah emphasized that these figures cover only six months, not a full fiscal year.

Iraq has operated without a fully approved federal budget for two years. Although parliament passed a three-year budget law covering 2023–2025, it did not approve the 2025 spending schedules, and no budget was enacted for 2026. The government has instead relied on the one-twelfth spending mechanism to cover salaries and essential expenses.

The 2027 draft has also faced delays, with a political source telling Shafaq News on November 14 that disputes over compensation payments to former Rafha detainees, provincial allocations, and the Kurdistan Region's budget share had held up approval. Separately, parliamentary Finance Committee member Nasser Turki had expected the Iraqi Cabinet to vote on the draft budget on November 14 or 17.

Read more: $45B deficit looms over Iraq’s draft 2027 budget