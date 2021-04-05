Report

Iraq ranks the first as the most country importing Turkish products

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-05T07:09:38+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq topped the neighboring countries in importing from Turkey.

The Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters Council stated that “Turkey's total exports in the first quarter of 2021 reached 50 billion dollars,” noting that “the exports to neighboring countries recorded 4 billion, 327 million and 858 thousand dollars in the period between January and March 2021.” .

According to Ministry’s data, "Iraq tops the list of the neighboring countries in importing goods by 1,875,111 thousand dollars, Bulgaria ranked second with 766,300 thousand dollars, then Greece with 589,026 thousand dollars, Iran with 481 million dollars, and Syria with 324,536 thousand dollars and Georgia with 291,884 thousand dollars. "

The Ministry of Trade indicated that chemical materials and products are the top exported goods, followed by grains, pulses, oilseeds, then furniture, paper.

