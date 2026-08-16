Iraq ranks fourth among Turkiye's foreign homebuyers

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Baghdad

Iraqis sharply increased their home purchases in Turkiye in July, buying 144 properties compared with 98 in June and moving up to fourth place among foreign buyers, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Sunday.

Iraqi buyers also acquired eight commercial properties in July, twice the four recorded in June.

House and Commercial Property Sales Statistics, July 2026New house sales became 42 thousand 529, existing house sales became 81 thousand 74You can visit our website for details.🔎↪️ https://t.co/eEYKfGlkrs pic.twitter.com/tvJkCC26nx — turkstat (@TurkStat) August 13, 2026

Russian citizens led foreign home sales in July with 394 properties, followed by Iranians with 189 and Ukrainians with 145. Iraqis placed fourth, just one purchase behind Ukrainian buyers, marking a notable rise from June, when they were in sixth place.

In commercial property sales, Russians also topped the list with 22 purchases, followed by Iranians with 18 and Azerbaijanis with 13.