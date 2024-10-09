Iraq ranks 2nd in crude oil exports to India over past 9 months

Shafaq News/ A global company that monitors oil supply and shipment volumes announced, on Wednesday, that Iraq ranked second in crude oil exports to India over the past nine months.

According to Commodities at Sea, "Russia topped the list with crude oil exports to India, supplying an average of 1.7 million bpd from January to September, which accounts for over 40% of India's total oil imports of 4.36 million bpd."

The company reported that "Iraq came in second, sending 940,000 bpd, while Saudi Arabia ranked third with 623,000 bpd."

The United Arab Emirates ranked fourth with exports of 423,000 bpd, while the United States placed fifth, exporting 215,000 bpd to India from January to September."