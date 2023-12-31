Iraq ranks 2nd among top oil-exporting countries to US

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday that Iraq's oil exports to the US significantly increased during the past week.

According to the administration's data, the average U.S. imports of crude oil from eight major countries were 4.872 million barrels per day, down by 802,000 barrels per day from the previous week's 5.674 million barrels per day.

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. were 380,000 barrels per day last week, rising by 358,000 barrels per day compared to the preceding week's average of 22,000 barrels per day.

The highest oil revenues for the U.S. last week came from Canada, averaging 3.428 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with an average of 380 million barrels per day. Oil revenues from Brazil averaged 238,000 barrels per day, followed by Colombia with 157,000 barrels per day.

According to the administration, U.S. crude oil imports averaged 142,000 barrels per day from Ecuador, 80,000 barrels per day from Nigeria, and 75,000 barrels per day from Saudi Arabia. There were no imports recorded from Russia or Libya.