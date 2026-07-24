Iraq ranks 15th in Arab food security index for 2026
2026-07-24T21:50:34+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq ranked 15th among Arab countries in the 2026 Food Security Index, according to data published by World Population Review.
According to the data, the index measures food security based on several factors, including food availability, affordability, quality, and the sustainability of supply chains.
The United Arab Emirates topped the Arab rankings, followed by Qatar in second place, Oman third, Bahrain fourth, and Saudi Arabia fifth.