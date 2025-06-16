Baghdad braces for crisis with food security strategy

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Ministry of Trade unveiled a comprehensive emergency plan to safeguard national food security in the face of potential disruptions linked to the Iran-Israel war.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Hanoun stated that the package includes contracts to import substantial quantities of rice, along with measures to secure domestic supplies of sugar and cooking oil. The plan also outlines steps to safeguard national storage facilities against climate-related risks, helping preserve the country’s strategic reserves.

To ease potential supply chain pressures, the Iraqi government has introduced temporary customs exemptions on essential food imports and lifted administrative restrictions during emergencies.

The ministry has also increased wheat procurement prices to support farmers and reduce dependency on imports in case of global trade disruptions, adding, “The ministry will distribute food aid to low-income families and other vulnerable groups, in addition to doubling the items included in Iraq’s food ration card during peak crises.”

On the enforcement front, the ministry has activated emergency monitoring efforts, deploying “round-the-clock field teams” to supervise markets, prevent price manipulation, and combat hoarding. Citizens are urged to report violations through the “Raqibni” (Monitor Me) platform, with the ministry promising “immediate and direct responses.”