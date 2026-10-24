Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq exported more than 533 million barrels of crude oil from January through September 2026, economic observatory Eco Iraq said Saturday, calling for greater transparency in reporting oil exports and revenues.

Citing an official document issued by state oil marketer SOMO and addressed to parliament, detailing the country's oil exports and revenues over the first nine months of the year, the observatory estimated that crude exports generated $37,388,384,828, while deposits into Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) accounts totaled $33,511,194,387.

Shipments through Turkiye's Ceyhan port included 50.76 million barrels of northern Iraqi crude, averaging about 188,000 barrels per day (bpd), and 25.1 million barrels from the Kurdistan Region, averaging roughly 93,000 bpd.

Iraqi crude shipments slumped earlier in the year following disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a Gulf shipping channel through which almost 90% of Iraq's oil is transported, amid the regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Exports were also affected by the prolonged shutdown of the country's northern pipeline to Turkiye.

Shipments have since partially recovered, with Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair reporting that Iraq's oil exports exceeded three million barrels per day in September.

Read more: Iraq's oil lifeline is blocked: Here is why the crisis runs deeper than Hormuz