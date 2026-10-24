Al-Zaidi approves funding for Al-Jamima border crossing

Al-Zaidi approves funding for Al-Jamima border crossing
2026-10-24T10:06:48+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has approved funding to develop facilities at the Al-Jamima border crossing with Saudi Arabia, Al-Muthanna Governor Tawfiq Al-Hassani announced on Saturday.

The crossing will be developed under a turnkey contract, while the road connecting Samawah to Al-Jamima will be rehabilitated, according to Al-Hassani, who said completing both projects would pave the way for Al-Jamima’s opening, boost trade and economic activity, and enable the province to receive a share of border-crossing revenues under Iraqi law.

He reaffirmed that opening the crossing remains a priority, with local authorities working to complete the remaining requirements.

Al-Jamima has faced years of delays due to funding shortages and a jurisdictional dispute with neighboring Najaf, which was resolved in Al-Muthanna’s favor in April 2025.

The crossing is intended to become Iraq’s second major land route to Saudi Arabia, alongside the operational Arar crossing in western Al-Anbar province. Baghdad previously allocated 200 billion dinars ($152 million*) for Al-Jamima, the Samawah–Al-Jamima road, and related infrastructure.

* The dollar equivalent reflects the exchange rate before Iraq devalued the dinar on Oct. 7, raising the official selling price of the dollar to 1,520 dinars from 1,320.

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