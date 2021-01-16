Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in first week of January

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 91 thousand bpd after recording zero.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.541 bpd in the first week of January."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.985 million bpd), Mexico (600 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (328 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Brazil is 201 thousand bpd, Nigeria 195 thousand bpd and Ecuador 168 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.