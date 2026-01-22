Iraq moves to revive Hamrin oil field with US partner

Shafaq News– Kirkuk

Iraq’s Northern Oil Company discussed on Thursday investing in and developing the Hamrin oil field with US-based HKN Energy.

In a statement, the Company explained that talks focused on technical, economic, and contractual terms under Iraq’s licensing framework, including upgrades to surface facilities, improved reservoir management, and higher production efficiency.

Hamrin, which stretches across Kirkuk and Saladin province, is among northern Iraq’s long-underdeveloped fields. In mid-2025, the Iraq Oil Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with HKN Energy to develop the field, targeting output of about 60,000 barrels per day and the capture of associated gas for power generation, according to ministry statements.

The Oil Ministry did not immediately comment.