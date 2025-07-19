Iraq lands 4th in Turkiye’s June foreign property sales

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Ankara

Iraqis ranked fourth among foreign buyers of real estate in Turkiye in June, according to figures released Saturday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

Home sales across the country rose 35.8% last month compared to the same period in 2024, totaling 107,665 units. Sales to foreigners increased by 8.7%, reaching 1,565 properties.

Russia led the list of foreign buyers with 326 homes, followed by Ukraine (111), Iran (109), and Iraq (97). Germany ranked fifth with 95, while Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, the United States, and Palestine followed in descending order.

Once the leading foreign buyers of Turkish real estate since 2015, Iraqis dropped to second place behind Iran in early 2021, slipped to third in April 2022 amid rising Russian demand, and now rank fourth as of early 2025.