Iraq is the world's second top importer of Iranian goods

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-06T15:01:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Iran's balance-of-trade surplus amounted to $1.263 billion in August, spokesperson to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Rouhollah Latifi, said on Monday.

In a statement to Iran's "Mehr" newsagency, Latifi said that the non-oil trade volume stood at 8.425 tons, valued at $5.378 billion.

Iran exported 7.124 tons of non-oil products, yielding $3.323 billion. On the other hand, it imported 1.31 tons of goods at a total of $2.55 billion.

Only China (2.43 tons, $1.55 billion) preceded Iraq (2.08 tons, $346 million) on the list of the top importers of Iranian goods. UAE was third in August at 734 tons ($285 million). Turkey and Afghanistan imported 262 tons ($184 million) and 364 tons ($127 million), respectively.

