Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq signed a 25-year contract on Saturday to develop and operate the Ajeel oil field in Saladin province, with plans to more than double gas production and strengthen energy security, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi presided over the signing between the state-run North Oil Company and KEPT, with the contract aiming to gradually raise gas production from about 135 million to 300 million standard cubic feet per day and oil output from 30,000 to 40,000 barrels per day.

The agreement is part of the Oil Ministry’s efforts to “maximize the utilization of hydrocarbon resources,” increase oil and gas production, and support Iraq’s electricity generation system.