Iraq increases its oil production

Shafaq News/ many countries including Iraq increased their October oil production. OPEC reported.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said "oil production in the 13 member states increased last October, reaching 24.386 million bpd which is 322 thousand bpd more than September'".

"The most oil-producing countries in October are Libya, Iraq, and Nigeria."

"Iraq produced 3.835 million bpd of crude oil in October." OPEC stated.

The monthly report of the Organization showed, on Wednesday, a growth in oil demand to reach 96.26 million barrels per day.