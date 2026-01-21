Iraq imports exceed $17B in Q3 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s imports reached $17.929 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up from $17.534 billion in the second quarter, Trading Economics said on Wednesday.

According to the data, machinery and transport equipment accounted for 38% of imports, followed by manufactured goods at 27%, mineral fuels at 10%, and chemicals and related products at 7%.

Syria ranked as Iraq’s largest import partner, accounting for 18%, followed by China with 14% and the United States with 6%. Other key partners included South Korea, Jordan, Germany, and India.

Iraq’s average imports between 1988 and 2025 stood at $13.478 billion. Figures peaked at a record $50.155 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, while the lowest level was recorded at $2.681 billion in the fourth quarter of 1994.

Iraq’s Central Bank announced last month that imports from January to September 2025 totaled $63.093 billion.