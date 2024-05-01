Iraq exports over one million barrels of oil per day to India in April: data

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported over one million barrels of oil per day to India in April, according to data from oil intelligence firms Kpler and S.I.E.G., a sign of the continued strong demand for Iraqi crude from the world's third-largest oil importer.

The data showed that India imported more Russian oil in April but less from Iraq and Saudi Arabia than in the previous month. Russia remained India's top oil supplier in April, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The data showed that India, which is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, increased its purchases in April by 13-17% compared to the previous months.

The data showed that its oil imports from Iraq declined by 20% compared to the previous month.

Russia topped the oil export charts to India with 1.748 million barrels per day, followed by Iraq with 1.023 million barrels per day and Saudi Arabia in third place with exports of 627,000 barrels per day.