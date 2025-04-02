Iraq exports over 7M oil barrels to US in January

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported 7.136 million barrels of oil and petroleum products to the United States in January 2025, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The monthly total included 5.615 million barrels of crude oil and 1.521 million barrels of petroleum products, such as unfinished oils, representing a slight decrease from December 2024, when Iraq shipped 7.320 million barrels to the US.

EIA data showed that weekly exports varied throughout January, peaking in the third week at 336,000 bpd (barrels per day) and dropping to 99,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Iraq ranked sixth among the top crude oil suppliers to the US during the month, behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Venezuela.

The increase in Iraqi exports comes as the US struggles with declining domestic output. In January, US crude production fell by 305,000 bpd to 13.15 million bpd, its lowest level in 11 months.

The oil trade between Iraq and the United States continues to be a key component of bilateral economic relations and remains a contributing factor to global energy market stability, according to experts.