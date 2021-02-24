Iraq exports average 2.7m b/d via southern ports, official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's southern crude exports have been averaging 2.7 million b/d in February, in line with the country's OPEC+ quota, the head of state-owned Basra Oil Co. said in a statement on February 24.

Iraq is committed to compliance with OPEC+ output cuts, Khaled al-Hamza said in the statement, urging media to take meticulous care of the news it publishes.

OPEC's second largest oil producer pumped 3.807 million b/d of crude in January, including from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, State Oil Marketing Organization said Feb. 3, below its 3.857 million b/d quota, which is effective through March.