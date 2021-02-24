Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq exports average 2.7m b/d via southern ports, official says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-24T09:00:43+0000
Iraq exports average 2.7m b/d via southern ports, official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's southern crude exports have been averaging 2.7 million b/d in February, in line with the country's OPEC+ quota, the head of state-owned Basra Oil Co. said in a statement on February 24.

Iraq is committed to compliance with OPEC+ output cuts, Khaled al-Hamza said in the statement, urging media to take meticulous care of the news it publishes.

OPEC's second largest oil producer pumped 3.807 million b/d of crude in January, including from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, State Oil Marketing Organization said Feb. 3, below its 3.857 million b/d quota, which is effective through March.

related

Iraq demands negotiations with OPEC+ over reduction percentages

Date: 2020-10-20 11:39:37
Iraq demands negotiations with OPEC+ over reduction percentages

Oil on track for highest since March after OPEC+ output cut deal

Date: 2020-12-03 19:42:23
Oil on track for highest since March after OPEC+ output cut deal

Iraq stresses full commitment to OPEC+ agreement

Date: 2020-08-07 20:32:05
Iraq stresses full commitment to OPEC+ agreement

OPEC+ compliance slips to 99% in December

Date: 2021-01-25 09:05:20
OPEC+ compliance slips to 99% in December

Oil nudges up on hopes OPEC+ will curb supply as Covid-19 cases rise

Date: 2020-11-12 06:01:46
Oil nudges up on hopes OPEC+ will curb supply as Covid-19 cases rise

Oil prices jump after OPEC+ inks supply compromise

Date: 2020-12-04 13:51:46
Oil prices jump after OPEC+ inks supply compromise

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ members meet today

Date: 2020-08-19 07:09:26
Oil prices drop as OPEC+ members meet today

OPEC+ demonstrates a near full compliance to January cuts after Iraqi and Saudi supply restrictions

Date: 2021-02-01 06:40:36
OPEC+ demonstrates a near full compliance to January cuts after Iraqi and Saudi supply restrictions