Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq exports about four million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past June

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-28T08:10:47+0000
Iraq exports about four million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past June

Shafaq News / South Korean Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to South Korea are 3.872 million barrels in last June.

The Data stated that "The South Korea oil imports is 80.165 million barrels (2.67 barrels per day.)"

The top four source countries of South Korean import oil are Saudi Arabia (22.911 million), United States (11.377 million), and Kuwait (7.783 million), and UAE (4.495 million)"

It indicated that "the South Korean imports of crude oil from Qatar is 4.475 million barrels, from Brazil is 3.866 million barrels and from Russia 3.195 million barrels.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

related

Oil rebounds recovering from a two-month low

Date: 2021-07-21 11:50:52
Oil rebounds recovering from a two-month low

Iraq raises its crude oil production, OPEC's October report showed

Date: 2020-10-15 07:36:09
Iraq raises its crude oil production, OPEC's October report showed

Oil falls on fears inflation may dent fuel demand growth

Date: 2021-10-13 06:12:50
Oil falls on fears inflation may dent fuel demand growth

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Date: 2021-05-29 07:27:44
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Date: 2019-11-10 12:40:50
Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Oil prices rise over 3% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Date: 2021-03-26 15:31:19
Oil prices rise over 3% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Iraq ranks fifth among 15 countries that control the world's oil 

Date: 2021-09-07 07:48:43
Iraq ranks fifth among 15 countries that control the world's oil 

Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-24 07:03:24
Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19