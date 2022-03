Shafaq News / The Chinese customs department revealed that Iraq's oil exports to China decreased in February 2022.

The department's statistics showed that Iraq's oil export reached 1.110 million tonnes, up by 17.2% from the same month last year (947 million tonnes).

It added that Malaysia topped the list of oil exporters to China with 2.559 million tonnes, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.905 million tonnes, and UAE (1.642 million barrels).