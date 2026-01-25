Iraq earns $6B+ from December oil exports

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq exported 107.65 million barrels of crude oil in December 2025, generating revenues of more than $6.38 billion, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday.

According to a statement, exports from oil fields in central and southern Iraq totaled 100,420,048 barrels during the month. Shipments from the Kurdistan Region via the Turkish Ceyhan port reached 5,997,527 barrels, while exports to Jordan amounted to 309,712 barrels. Deliveries from the Qayyarah oil field stood at 923,774 barrels.

In November, crude oil exports totaled 106.59 million barrels, bringing in more than $6.59 billion.

Iraq, the second-largest oil producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia, depends on crude exports for more than 90% of state revenues. Most shipments are exported through southern terminals on the Arabian Gulf, supplying mainly Asian markets, while smaller volumes move through northern routes and to neighboring countries.