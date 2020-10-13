Iraq discusses with BP developing oil industry and investing in Gas

Shafaq News / The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, stressed on Tuesday the importance of expediting plans for gas investment associated with oil operations in Al-Rumaila oil field.

Ismail said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the maintenance of production in Al-Rumaila oil field and the available investment opportunities in oil and gas were discussed in a video conference held with the regional manager of BP in the Middle East, Stephen Willis, and the company's director in Iraq, Zaid Al-Yasiri".

The Minister of Oil highlighted, "the importance of upgrading production specifications, improving the quality of crude oil", stressing, "the need to expedite the development of plans and mechanisms to invest in burning gas associated with oil operations and address carbon emissions".

The Ministry of Oil seeks to expedite the implementation of projects to sustain and develop national production and optimize the investment of the gas associated with oil operations and reduce the burned amount of it.